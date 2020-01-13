Watch KING 5 Mornings for snow coverage and current traffic conditions in the video player above. Don’t see the video player? Click here to watch.



The Pacific Northwest's first major storm of the season arrived north of Seattle on Sunday. By Monday morning, around 2 inches of snow was reported Seattle, Kirkland, and Bellevue, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas north of Seattle saw accumulation between 3 and 6 inches.

Dozens of schools canceled or delayed class for Monday including Seattle, Everett, Skykomish, Granite Falls, and Sultan school districts.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for the Seattle metro areas in effect through the Monday morning commute.

Gusty winds from the Fraser River Valley brought chilling temperatures and snow into Washington state. The blast may bring the coldest temperatures western Washington has felt in years.

These winds which could cause major problems with the possibility of downed trees, power outages, and blowing snow for low visibility. As of 4:35 a.m., around 17,100 Puget Sound Energy customers and 8,400 Snohomish County PUD customers were without power.

US Highway 2 is closed in both directions due to downed trees and power lines blocking the roadway. Washington State Department of Transpiration officials said westbound US 2 between Stevens Pass (milepost 64) and Gold Bar (milepost 32) and eastbound US 2 between Gold Bar (milepost 32) and Skykomish (milepost 46) would remain closed until at least Monday morning when crews could safely clear the highway.

Residents in Whatcom, Snohomish, Skagit and King counties reported snow by late Sunday afternoon. Around 8:30 p.m., one South Everett resident said he had 3 inches. As of 9 p.m., residents in Monroe and Snohomish reported 4 inches of snow. Three inches were reported in Bellingham and 2 inches in Lynnwood. Areas of Carnation and Duvall picked up as much as 8 inches.

Snow began to fall and stick to grassy areas in Seattle just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sea-Tac International Airport deployed its "Snow-Ice Traffic Management" plan Sunday even before snow began to fall. Some flights were delayed by an average of over an hour, according to the FAA.

