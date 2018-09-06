Anthony Bourdain featured Seattle on his shows twice in recent years, to explore a city he called a “strange and beautiful place.”

“It’s a very foodie city, it's pretty damn awesome,” he said on his CNN program Parts Unknown. He said Seattle’s food scene was “way ahead of the rest of the country.”

He was seeking something delicious, but he also wanted a good story. The show explored how Seattle’s booming population impacted its neighborhoods.

“He was really interested in the changing dynamics of the place, the haves and have-nots,” said John Cook, co-found of GeekWire, who sat down with Bourdain for lunch on the show.

“It was one of the highlights of my year, if not my life,” Cook said.

Bourdain also stopped by North Star Diner and Shanghai Room in Greenwood and sipped a North Star cocktail (rye, Aperol, mint, orange bitters).

Co-owner Tony Lombardi said he was surprised Bourdain wanted to highlight his restaurant, but it showed that Bourdain was interested in the kind of neighborhood places people went to and worked at.

In the process, Bourdain inspired a generation of young restaurant workers and chefs, Lombardi said.

“I don't think you can overstate what a big impact that was, he really opened people's eyes to what was possible for people's careers,” he said.

Bourdain called Seattle “gray, rainy, moody, and culturally rich—a place that seems to weed out those who are less than determined to reinvent themselves."

“I think there were parts of Seattle that he really identified with,” Cook said.

Seattle chef Tom Douglas said Bourdain “spoke the truth, disarming and sharp in real-time.”

“I am of like age of Tony, brought to tears by the tears of my young team, at wits end, struggling to understand why their hero is so human,” Douglas wrote in a statement.

Rachel Yang, co-owner of the Relay Restaurant Group, which includes Joule, Revel, and Trove, wrote, “Anthony Bourdain gave cooks a voice. Cooks were no longer behind the walls in the kitchen but they became real people with real feelings and problems because of him. With his show, he was never interested in mainstream culture or what's popular. He always wanted to see things in different angles and pay attention to minorities and differences. He will always remind us how food is what makes us different yet it is what brings us together.”

Even amid the frenzy of a busy TV production, those who crossed paths with Anthony Bourdain noticed something that still lingers.

“You could tell there was just this real light in his soul,” Cook said.

Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room Friday in France while working on his CNN series. He was 61.

