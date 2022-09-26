26th annual Buddy Walk aims to make strides in acceptance, inclusion of those with Down Syndrome

October is Down Syndrome Awareness month and since 1995, the Buddy Walk has been raising awareness and promoting acceptance of people with Down Syndrome.

SEATTLE — The Down Syndrome Community of Puget Sound is preparing for the 26th annual Buddy Walk and hopes the weather and exotic location will encourage new buddies to come support the cause.

Woodland Park Zoo will host the fundraiser that is going to be back at capacity after several virtual and hybrid events during the pandemic.

It’s estimated that upwards of 300,000 people will be walking around the world and the Down Syndrome Community (DSC) of Puget Sound is eager to hit the trail for their largest community supported awareness event of the year. They expect over 2,500 people to attend this year's Buddy Walk. The money raised will support the programs and resources that countless families in the Puget Sound region rely on.

The origin of the DSC of Puget Sound dates back to the late 1980s when a group of parents would meet to support each other in raising a child with Down Syndrome. Over 30 years later, DSC has grown to become a pre-eminent non-profit organization that provides programs, resources and now a new campus featuring an inclusive gathering space in Seattle.

The Down Syndrome Community of Puget Sound invites supporters to join them Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Woodland Park Zoo. Attendees can form their own team or support a new buddy. Details for registration can be found here.