A group of bison who were seized in an animal cruelty case have left Washington for a new home.

Workers with Center Valley Animal Rescue in Quilcene, Wash. loaded up five bison onto a trailer Thursday and drove them to South Dakota, where they will be held until the rest of the bison can join. Two other bison who are also part of the case were uncooperative during Thursday’s efforts, and workers were not able to get them on the trailer.

“We quit well after dark when it got too dangerous to keep trying,” Sara Penhallegon, director of Central Valley Animal Rescue, wrote in an email. “The last two were pretty worked up and had blown through our corral panels and one had charged some of us.”

RELATED: After another viral bison video, Yellowstone officials warn against dangerous behavior

The group of five bison left Friday to beat heavy snowfall that was forecasted to fall in Montana.

Once the last two bison calm down Penhallegon said crews would come up with a plan to load them onto a smaller trailer and transport them to South Dakota as well.

Workers at Central Valley Animal Rescue in Quilcene, Wash. corral bison onto a trailer on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

Central Valley Animal Rescue

Central Valley Animal Rescue, which nursed the malnourished bison back to health over the last 18 months, is in an ongoing custody battle with the herd’s previous owner, who refused to relinquish control.

After the herd has reunited in South Dakota and Central Valley Animal Rescue has gained custody, the bison will be driven to Black Beauty Ranch in Texas, which has agreed to take them.