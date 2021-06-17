Anacortes asks residents to conserve water amid nationwide chlorine shortage

Anacortes is having trouble finding sodium hypochlorite due to a national chlorine shortage. Sodium hypochlorite is a chemical compound used to disinfect water.

ANACORTES, Wash. — The City of Anacortes is asking residents and customers of its regional water utility to start conserving water due to a nationwide chlorine shortage, according to a press release.

Customers include residents of Anacortes, Oak Harbor, La Conner, the Naval Station at Whidbey Island and the Marathon and Shell oil refineries. In total, about 65,000 customers are impacted, according to Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer.

Anacortes is having trouble finding sodium hypochlorite due to a national chlorine shortage. Sodium hypochlorite is a major chemical compound used to disinfect the water produced at the city's water treatment facility in Mount Vernon.

Anacortes is working to find alternative sources of sodium hypochlorite, but customers should be prepared for more severe conservation measures if other sources aren't found quickly enough, according to a press release.