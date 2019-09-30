SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video is a recent interview with Klobuchar conducted by KING 5 sister station KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Democratic Presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar is visiting Seattle Monday morning for her first meet and greet in the city.

Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar is meeting with supporters at Zoka Coffee (2901 Northeast Blakeley Street) at 9 a.m.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

You can sign up for the event here. The meet and greet is free and open to the public.

Klobuchar is scheduled to attend a private fundraiser on Monday in Seattle as well.

Earlier this month, Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris packed two events near Capitol Hill trying to rally local donors and supporters.

Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, appeared at a private fundraising event in Seattle over the weekend.

So far, no public events have been planned for Joe Biden.

Oct. 15 will be the next Democratic debate. For this debate, 12 candidates will take the stage. During the summer debates, 20 candidates qualified.

