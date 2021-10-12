Wheel of slow-moving Amtrak train derails in Washington; no injuries reported

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said 99 passengers were on board the train en route to Seattle.

WOODLAND, Wash. — The wheel of a slow-traveling Amtrak train came off the tracks near Woodland, Washington, Monday afternoon.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said 99 passengers were on board the train en route to Seattle. There were no reported injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

A Washington state spokesperson said the train was going about 15 mph when the wheel came off the track between the Vancouver and Kelso Amtrak stations around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Passengers were moved to a southbound train back to Vancouver and bused to their northern destinations. The final stop of the northbound line was Seattle.