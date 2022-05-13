Suspended for over two years, Amtrak delays train service to Canada until late 2022

The route served Seattle, Edmonds, Everett, Stanwood, Mount Vernon, Bellingham and Vancouver, BC but has been suspended since May 2020.

SEATTLE — A popular train service connecting Washington state and Oregon to Canada will not resume until later this year, Amtrak said in a release Friday, citing staff shortages for the extended delay.

Amtrak said the Washington Department of Transportation and Oregon Department of Transportation "expressed extreme disassociation" with the delay, but added it is committed to an earlier start date if more employees are hired.

The two transportation agencies urged Amtrak to offer service a few days a week on an interim basis until full service can resume in December 2022, according to the release.

Conductors, on-board service, staff and mechanics need to be hired to support the service, Amtrak said in the release.

