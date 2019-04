An ammonia leak at a Mukilteo business prompted a hazmat response near State Route 525 early Wednesday morning.

Mukilteo Fire Chief Chris Alexander says when initially crews arrived to the scene in the 11400 block of Cyrus Way, they noticed a smell and saw a cloud on the ground.

Crews determined it was a "momentary leak," according to Mukilteo Fire. Crews began clearing the scene just after 6 a.m.