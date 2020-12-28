Child at the center of Snoqualmie AMBER Alert found safe, mother in custody

Snoqualmie police said the mother, who was prohibited from seeing her child per a court order, took the 3-year-old from his father's home.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A 3-year-old boy who was allegedly taken by his mother has been found safe, according to Snoqualmie police.

On Sunday night, an AMBER Alert was issued for the child after his mother allegedly abducted him while he was with his father at an apartment complex.

The mother then jumped into a waiting vehicle with the child and sped away. The boy's father fired one round at the wheel of the speeding vehicle.

The mother has a court order prohibiting contact with the child and the father. A male that was driving the getaway vehicle has felony charges pending where he had threatened to harm the mother and one of her children.

The mother was found around 10 p.m. and was taken into custody.

It's unknown if the male driver was with her.