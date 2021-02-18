AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old Chelan girl possibly headed to Spokane

Rebecca Basil is believed to be with a male and female and may be headed to Spokane.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Chelan girl who may be headed to Spokane.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Rebecca Basil and her 9-year-old brother took their parent's silver 2015 Subaru Legacy with Washington plate #BJU3169 from a condo without the parent's knowledge on Tuesday night. They then drove to Malott on Wednesday, where an unknown male and female joined the in the vehicle, the alert said.

The 9-year-old was dropped off at the condo in Chelan at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to the alert, but Basil stayed in the stolen vehicle with the male and female. The alert said their destination is unknown but Spokane was mentioned.

The male is listed at 5'9" and 120 pounds, and the female is described as small and possibly wearing a black coat.