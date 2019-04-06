UPDATE: Law enforcement has found Michael Tschiegg and his mother Diana Willis. Michael is safe.

Previous story on the AMBER alert is below:

An AMBER alert has been issued for two-year-old Michael Tschiegg, who was taken by his mother who has serious mental health issues, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said. The pair's last known location is likely in Easton, Washington.

Law enforcement believes Michael's mother, Diana Willis, is a direct threat to him.

Deputies said Willis left Gallatin County, Montana, and could be en route to the Seattle area.

Michael has brown hair and eyes.

Law enforcement believe they are in a 2008 white Honda Accord with Montana license plate CJH533.

Willis, who could also being using Tschiegg as her last name, is has brown hair and green eyes.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office