Amazon’s ambitious plan to offer one-day delivery for Prime members is already costing more than expected. But at least one investment bank is betting that the shipping initiative will be a long-term boon for the company’s stock price and overall sales.

Based on increased Prime adoption and increased spend per Prime member household from the one-day offering, RBC Capital Markets said in a research note Tuesday that Amazon can generate up to an additional $24 billion in total revenue. The firm also raised its 12-month stock price target from $2,250 to $2,600, up nearly 50 percent from Amazon’s closing price of $1,789 on Tuesday.

RELATED: Amazon Prime moving to free 1-day shipping instead of 2

Amazon announced plans earlier this year to shift its free-two day shipping program for Prime members to one day, speeding up delivery times for the company’s most valuable customers. It is currently rolling out one-day shipping first in North America and then internationally. Amazon said in June that free one-day shipping was available to Prime members on more than 10 million products, with no minimum purchase amount.

Continue reading on GeekWire