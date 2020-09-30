Amazon unveils palm recognition technology for stores near Seattle HQ

The company expects to roll out Amazon One in select stores in coming months, which could mean Whole Foods Market grocery stores.

SEATTLE — Amazon is introducing new palm recognition technology in a pair of Seattle stores and sees broader uses in places like stadiums and offices.

Customers at the stores near Amazon’s campus can now choose to flash a palm for entry and to buy goods.

The company chose palm recognition, according to Dilip Kumar, vice president of Physical Retail & Technology, because he said it’s more private than other biometric technology. Also, a person would be required to purposefully flash a palm at the Amazon One device to engage.