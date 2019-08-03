SEATTLE — Wholesale suppliers that sell items directly to Amazon have reportedly stopped getting purchase orders from the tech giant, and are instead being encouraged to sell directly to consumers via the third-party marketplace. Vendors heavily dependent on Amazon are concerned that these changes could have a major impact on their businesses.

Forbes detailed how some suppliers are receiving notifications about technical issues with the ordering systems, while others are being told not to expect future purchase orders. Bloomberg reports that this trend started in just the last two weeks, and it is meant to boost the profitability of the company’s core e-commerce business.

Bloomberg reports that these developments have created panic among vendors. It was a big topic of conversation at the Shoptalk Retail Conference in Las Vegas this week, and there is fear that these changes could put some wholesalers who are heavily dependent on Amazon out of business.

