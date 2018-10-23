Amazon has been steadily increasing its lobbying budget and taking a more central position on the national political stage while simultaneously searching for a city to plant its second headquarters.

The Seattle e-commerce giant’s annual lobbying spend has been increasing since 2000, data from the Center for Responsive Politics show. In 2017, the year Amazon announced plans to develop “HQ2” in another North American city, the company spent $13 million on lobbying. Amazon spent $6.89 million this year as of August 28.

In the third quarter of 2018, Amazon ramped things up even more, spending a record $3.47 million on lobbying, according to Bloomberg. That increase comes as Amazon competes for a $10 billion contract with the Pentagon to migrate the department’s data to the cloud.

