BELLEVUE, Wash.- Amazon expects to have at least 15,000 employees in Bellevue, Washington, in the next few years as the company expands from its Seattle headquarters to tap a larger labor pool.

The company said it currently has more than 2,000 employees working in Bellevue. Amazon specified the employment plan in a corporate blog post on Thursday.

Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson said she welcome the news that Amazon is increasing its investment in the city.

“These are 15,000 well-paid jobs coming to our city that will benefit local workers and the region. With the downtown area’s successful growth over the last several years, we’ve created a dynamic and thriving neighborhood, and one that’s attractive to businesses, workers and residents,” Robinson said. “Accelerated growth does come with impacts and we hope to mitigate those by proactively working together as a community to address our resident needs. We appreciate Amazon’s eagerness to be a partner during this process and to take the role as an engaged Bellevue stakeholder.”

Amazon currently has nearly 700 job postings in Bellevue. The online retail giant is not reducing its Seattle workforce, which is now more than 50,000 people.

In July, Amazon unveiled plans to build a 43-story tower across the street from the Bravern complex and next to the transit center. When completed, the building will give the company close to a million square feet of office space in the spot.

