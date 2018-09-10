New reports about Amazon’s visits to two cities in the running for the company’s second headquarters are stirring up fresh speculation about the status of the company’s search.

Anonymous sources told the South Florida Business Journal that Amazon employees affiliated with the HQ2 search returned to Miami in recent weeks.

Also see | Amazon's HQ2 search has become a cultural meme, a year after it began

The Chicago Tribune reports that members of the Amazon HQ2 selection team returned to the Windy City in August to take another look at a proposed site for the campus, citing anonymous sources familiar with the visit. Amazon declined to comment on the reports.

