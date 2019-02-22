In 2017, Amazon committed to leasing all 722,000 square feet of office space in Rainier Square, the skyscraper under construction in downtown Seattle. At the time, Greg Johnson, president of the Rainier Square developer Wright Runstad & Co., called Amazon’s lease “evidence that they are still on a pretty steep growth curve in Seattle.”

That evidence is beginning to wear thin. Amazon is considering subleasing all 30 floors of Rainier Square, according to sources in the real estate industry.

With Amazon’s New York HQ2 office dead on arrival and its Seattle plans uncertain, all those jobs have to go somewhere. Now Bellevue — Amazon’s original birthplace— is starting to look like the company’s real HQ2.

