Amazon invests $42.5 million to build 318 affordable housing units in Bellevue, SeaTac

Amazon said it will commit more than $42 million to build over 300 affordable housing units near light rail stations in Bellevue and SeaTac.

SEATTLE — Amazon announced Tuesday it would invest $42.5 million to build affordable housing near public transit sites in the Puget Sound region.

The company said it will partner with Sound Transit to build at least 318 affordable housing units, funded by low-rate loans and grants from Amazon.

According to Amazon, 233 units will be located near the new Spring District/120th light rail station in Bellevue that is scheduled to open in 2023. The new apartments will be funded by a $25.8 million low-rate loan and predevelopment grant to BRIDGE Housing.

The company said the nonprofit developer teamed up with the YMCA of Greater Seattle for youth and family services at the Bellevue location.

“The scale that Amazon has gone to in order to create and preserve affordable housing in our region makes a real difference,” said Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson. “Their commitment is bringing much-needed affordability and accessibility to Bellevue residents.”

Amazon said a minimum of 85 new affordable units will also be built next to the Angle Lake light rail station in SeaTac. The apartments will be built using “high-quality sustainable construction materials and methods to ensure sustainability and energy efficiency.” The construction will be funded by a $16.7 million low-rate loan and predevelopment grant to Mercy Housing Northwest.

Amazon said Mercy Housing Northwest will partner with nonprofit The Arc of King County to provide onsite resident services at the new units near the Angle Lake Station.

The affordable housing units in Bellevue and SeaTac will be for families earning between 30-80% of the area median income. Amazon said rent “will only rise with wage growth as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.”

The news comes after Amazon announced a $300 million commitment in 2021 to create 3,000 affordable homes near public transit sites in the Puget Sound region, the Arlington, Virginia region, and in Nashville, Tennessee. Amazon committed $100 million of that funding to create up to 1,200 new affordable homes on Sound Transit property in the Puget Sound region.

The funding for the projects comes from the Amazon Housing Equity Fund, a $2 billion commitment announced in Jan. 2021 to create and preserve 20,000 affordable homes for moderate to low-income residents and families.

Amazon said it has committed more than $344.3 million in loans and grants to preserve and create 2,870 affordable homes in the Puget Sound region since launching the Housing Equity Fund.

“We know that our investment in these areas brings many economic opportunities for residents in the region, but we also acknowledge that this growth needs to benefit everyone in the community,” said Catherine Buell, director of the Amazon Housing Equity Fund. “The progress we have made in our first year is promising, but we have more to do.”

On Monday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a $5.3 million affordable housing investment in Beacon Hill. According to the city, the funding was matched by the Washington State Department of Commerce and will support Sea Mar Community Health Centers’ new apartment building in the neighborhood.

The new apartment building in Beacon Hill will house women who have experienced chronic homelessness. Residents have already begun moving in, and new residents are expected to continue moving in “over the next couple weeks.”