Amanda Park library could be moved 150 miles to save costs

AMANDA PARK, Wash. — Amanda Park’s loss could be Randle’s gain.

If it makes financial sense, Timberland Regional Library Executive Director Cheryl Heywood said the existing library branch in Amanda Park could be moved 153 miles to Randle.

“It’s a lot of work. The building would have to be cut in numerous pieces, it would have to be transported, these are rural roads,” said Heywood. “If the costs come back too high, we’re not going to recommend it.”

Heywood brought up the idea this week to save the system money.

Heywood said Timberland has already purchased land in Randle for a new branch. She said if transporting the Amanda Park branch is cheaper than building a new branch, the move would make sense.

“We’re thinking outside the box,” said Heywood.

She said Timberland estimates the moving costs could be between $200,000 to $250,000.

Heywood said the Amanda Park branch has seen a decrease in users.

She said Timberland would still serve that portion of Grays Harbor County through expanded services online, through the mail, and with visits from the system’s mobile libraries, called “Anywhere Libraries.”

“This is being stewards of public taxpayer money and making sure we can live within our means… forever,” said Heywood.

She said Timberland could vote to move the Amanda Park branch as soon as this summer.

In 1996 Timberland moved its Belfair branch on a barge across Hood Canal to a new location in Hoodsport.

”I was there that day,” said Heywood. “If we have another opportunity where we could recycle a building, why wouldn’t we?”

Nancy Shale used to live in Amanda Park but still works at the one pizza place in town.

She said her children regularly use the library, as do seniors in the community, which includes the Quinault Indian Nation.