LYNNWOOD, Wash — The Lynnwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 65-year-old woman.

According to police, Alexandria Youn Suk Kim has not been seen or heard from since September 2, 2019. Records show Kim took a taxi to Sea-Tac International Airport. She was reported missing on September 18.

Kim is 5’4” tall, weighs about 120-pounds with thinning black hair, brown eyes, and occasionally wears glasses. She may be wearing a knit hat, a dark blue blazer, and blue jeans.

Police said Kim may be carrying a grey Adidas backpack. She may also have a medium-sized royal blue canvas carryon type luggage bag with black trim and an orange and white braided strap attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lynnwood police Detective Sergeant Doug Teachworth at 425-670-5600, or the Washington State Patrol Missing Persons Unit at 1-800-543-5678.