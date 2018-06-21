Alaska Airlines joined several other major airlines Wednesday that told the U.S. government they does not want to fly immigrant children who have been separated from their families at the border.

“To our knowledge, we haven’t transported any immigrant children who have been separated from their families, and today informed the government we do not want to do so,” Alaska Airlines tweeted.

The Seattle-based airline said it didn’t support immigration policy that separates children and parents and that their values guide them to “do the right thing.”

American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Frontier Airlines also spoke out against the separation policy, saying they do not want to fly immigrant children who have been separated at the border.

The Trump Administration’s “zero tolerance” policy has accelerated separations of immigrant children and families.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday halting the family separations, although Trump said the order did not stop the policy to criminally prosecute adults who cross the border illegally.

It is unclear what will happen to the immigrant children who have already been separated.

There are nine children who were brought to Washington state after being separated from their families at the border, according to Governor Jay Inslee. They are currently in facilities or with individual families licensed by the Department of Social and Health Services.

