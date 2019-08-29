SEATTLE — The Royal Family has brought the term carbon offset back into the spotlight, but they aren't new.

A number of air carriers including Alaska Airlines are offering carbon offsets to its passengers. These offsets can be purchased by customers and vary in price due to the distance traveled.

In theory, by investing money in projects that reduce the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere, passengers can reduce their carbon footprint.



Todd Myers is an Environmentalist for the Washington Policy Center in Seattle. He sat down with us to explain how programs like these works and why he it’s an effective way to reduce our impact on the planet.

"I think it's more popular than it has been in the past," Myers said about carbon offsets. "But there are still some people who consider it cheating. As far as the environment is concerned, if you're reducing CO2 that's better for the planet, and that's what really matters."

