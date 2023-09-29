x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sheriff's office: Military helicopter makes 'hard landing' after hitting power lines over Columbia River

The incident occurred near Beverly, downing power lines and causing a small wildfire.
Credit: Grant County Sheriff's Office
A military helicopter made a "hard landing" Sept. 29 after striking power lines over Columbia River.

BEVERLEY, Wash. — A military helicopter made a "hard landing" after striking power lines over Columbia River near Beverly in Grant County on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and caused downed power lines and a wildfire, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. 

The wildfire was under control by 6 p.m. and State Route 243 had reopened to traffic. Power lines were still in the river.

The crew is "okay," according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

First-of-its-kind youth mental health care center opens in Whatcom County

Before You Leave, Check This Out