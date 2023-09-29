Sheriff's office: Military helicopter makes 'hard landing' after hitting power lines over Columbia River

BEVERLEY, Wash. — A military helicopter made a "hard landing" after striking power lines over Columbia River near Beverly in Grant County on Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and caused downed power lines and a wildfire, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
The wildfire was under control by 6 p.m. and State Route 243 had reopened to traffic. Power lines were still in the river.
The crew is "okay," according to the sheriff's office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.