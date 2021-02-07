Air shows make roaring return to Tacoma, Gig Harbor

Military, stunt and historic planes will return to the skies above Tacoma and Gig Harbor for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

TACOMA, Wash. — Military, stunt and historic planes will return to the skies above Tacoma and Gig Harbor over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Most air shows were canceled around the country last year over to COVID-19 concerns.

“It sucked,” said Air Force Major Courtney “Voodoo” Vidt. "To not be able to go out and interact with the public, it wasn't fun."

Vidt will be flying a C-17 Globemaster 3 in the Saturday and Sunday shows. She only flew in 2 shows last year. This year she expects to perform in 20 different air shows.

”This one is a way to show the public we’re here, we’re operating, we’re present, we’re back at it,” Vidt said.

She said the pilots enjoy being able to look down on the crowds below, something she hasn’t witnessed much since the pandemic.

Vidt likes to think her performance will help people feel like they can celebrate a return to normal.

“To bring a little hope to everyone that, hey the world is coming back together, we’re pushing forward, and we are here,” said Vidt.