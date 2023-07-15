Air show at Joint Base Lewis-McChord reaches capacity 3 hours before Thunderbirds performance

Another show will be held at the same time on Sunday. Visitors are urged to use the free shuttle buses.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — The free airshow featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds reached capacity for visitors over three hours before they performed.

As of 1:50 p.m., all parking on the base was full and the shuttles from off-base locations weren’t able to get there by the time the Thunderbirds were scheduled to perform, according to Lakewood police.

According to JBLM, the parking lot at McChord Field reached capacity shortly after 9 a.m.

However, the same performance will be held on Sunday.

In addition to the Air Force’s team, visitors will be able to see more than 60 aircraft, from the Air Force and the Army, and historic planes, on McChord Field’s tarmac.

Show schedule

The show schedule is below. It is expected to be the same for both days:

9 a.m.: Gates open. Static displays, vendors and exhibits open.

11:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.: Joint Force Demonstration

11:50 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.: Opening Ceremony

12:05 p.m. - 12:20 p.m.: Yellow Thunder

12:20 p.m. - 12:35 p.m.: Army Helo Demo

12:35 p.m. - 12:47 p.m.: Erickson Airshow Collection

12:47 p.m. - 12:59 p.m.: 22nd Special Tactics Squadron Parachute Demo

12:59 p.m. - 1:14 p.m.: Undaunted Airshow

1:14 p.m. - 1:29 p.m.: C-17 West Coast Demo Team

1:29 p.m. - 1:59 p.m.: Tora Tora Tora

1:59 p.m. - 2:14 p.m.: Stryker Co Demo

2:14 p.m. - 2:26 p.m.: Ace Maker

2:26 p.m. - 2:38 p.m.: Erickson Airshow Collection

2:38 p.m. - 2:43 p.m.: Foreign Object Debris Walk Required

2:43 p.m. - 3:43 p.m.: USAF Thunderbirds