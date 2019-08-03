The Art Institute of Seattle permanently closed Friday, two weeks before the end of the quarter and well before the end of the academic year.

Nearly 650 enrolled students were blindsided when news broke that the school was closing, leaving students scrambling to request refunds or try to transfer credits.

On Friday, Seattle Pacific University announced a $3,000 scholarship for Art Institute students interested in finishing their degrees at SPU.

University staff will be available on March 12-13 to talk to students about the scholarship. SPU will host Art Institute students March 15 interested in transferring by spring quarter.

Spring quarter at SPU begins March 25; autumn quarter starts in September.

The Art Institute of Seattle is one of several schools around the country run by the non-profit Dream Center Education Holdings. Many are being acquired by a new company, which decided it didn't want the Art Institute.

About 30 colleges will participate in two information fairs next week that were pre-planned before the closure to provide students information about transferring, and graduation opportunities.