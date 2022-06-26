A 13-year-old has died, 12-year-old and 15-year-old in critical condition after being found unresponsive in Lake Stevens

The juveniles were found at Davies Beach. The park is closed while police investigate.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A 13-year-old has died and a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old are in critical condition after they were found unresponsive in the water at Davies Beach in Lake Stevens, according to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD).

LSPD has closed off the park while officers are investigating.

Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR) responded to the park at 5:43 p.m. on Sunday. The 13-year-old was found dead in the water. Bystanders pulled the 12-year-old and the 15-year-old from the water and began performing CPR, according to SRFR.

The three victims were found in a swimming area with water roughly ten feet deep, according to SRFR.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for most of western Washington this weekend as the area experiences its first stretch of hot weather this year. During hot weather, cold water at lakes and rivers can be especially dangerous for swimmers.

On Saturday, a four-year-old drowned at Silver Lake in Everett and a 20-year-old kayaker went missing and was presumed drowned at Green River Gorge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.