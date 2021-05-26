Aberdeen High School seniors sent home to quarantine for last two weeks of school

Superintendent Dr. Alicia Henderson said she hopes this strategy will prevent any COVID-19 exposure that could prevent students from graduating in person.

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Aberdeen High School seniors will spend the last two weeks of the school year back at home learning remotely.

Not because of a COVID-19 outbreak, but in an attempt to prevent one, said the superintendent.

”We have been plagued by quarantines,” said Superintendent Dr. Alicia Henderson, who made the decision to have all 215 Aberdeen seniors switch to remote learning for the two weeks leading up to graduation.

She said countless students have had to quarantine during the school year.

In Aberdeen when a student tests positive, that student and anyone who sat near them is sent home to quarantine for 14 days.

"We've had one kid take out 20 for quarantine," Henderson said.

Henderson hopes this strategy will prevent that from happening to any seniors hoping to graduate, in-person.

“Can you imagine how devastating it would be as a senior to say, ‘Oh, guess what, you can’t go because of who you sat next to?” Henderson said.

Students say, although they're missing out on some end-of-year traditions, they're looking forward to an in-person ceremony with their family and friends. Each student will be able to have six guests at the ceremony.