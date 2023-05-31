x
Crews expecting to fight fire at abandoned Lacey mushroom farm for days

The thermal column from the fire can be seen for miles around. The smoke postponed a parent night at Nisqually Middle School.

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey firefighters are anticipating battling a fire at the abandoned Ostrom mushroom site for days to come. 

SkyKING video showed the roof had partially collapsed on the facility and smoke could be seen rising from inside the building. 

Lacey Fire District 3 said the thermal column on the fire could be seen for miles around.

Crews responded to the building at 8322 Steilacoom Road at around 4 p.m. Wednesday for a smoke investigation. The fire district called a second alarm soon after and six different agencies responded.  

A parent night for the sixth grade at nearby Nisqually Middle School was canceled due to the smoke coming from the fire. 

The fire district said there is a "significant fire load." People are asked to avoid the area.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

