Dozens of mountain goats have been released in the North Cascades in Washington state after they were captured earlier this month in Olympic National Park.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports teams using tranquilizer darts and net guns captured 115 goats, releasing 98 back into the wild.

The National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and state Department of Fish and Wildlife coordinated the relocation efforts, aiming to rebuild goat populations the North Cascades as well as remove them from non-native areas.

According to the park service, three goats were euthanized, eight died during capture or transport, and six young goats were separated from their mothers and taken to Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville.

Each captured goat was examined by veterinarians before relocation. Additional relocation efforts are planned for next year.

