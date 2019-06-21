SEATTLE, Washington — Burt Mann is 96-years-old and is living every day to the fullest.

He met one of his much younger friends, Kris Harken, one day near the North Bend trails. Mann would walk those trails alone every single day.

Now, he has Harken to walk along with him.

“My philosophy is pretty simple. You treat people the way you want to be treated. One day about a week before Thanksgiving, I saw Burt. I introduced myself and invited him to Thanksgiving. I didn’t think he had anywhere to go. He took me up on that offer and we’ve been hanging out ever since," Harken said.

The pair will walk together around North Bend trails.

Before getting to the free-spirited man he is today, Mann had a tough start in life.

“My parents were killed in an automobile accident when I was 12 years old. There was no adoption. I lived on the streets. At 12, I was eating out of garbage cans with worms in the spoiled food to exist. I didn’t last long by myself. The gangs of Chicago ended up finding me and bullying me into joining with them. I had no choice, I had to join them. I became one of the worst mobster gangsters you could ever believe, because my association was nothing but bad. I mean bad," Mann explained.

The day he turned 18, he saw a way out in the military.

Mann ended up fighting in World War II, and memories from D-Day haunt him the most.

“I go in on D-Day on Omaha Beach. June 6th, on the third day I go up that hill, I get shrapnel in my back. I thought I was dead," he said.

After two years in the military, he was discharged. But yet again, Burt ended up right back on the streets where he started.

“I’m back to that park as a kid, washing up in the lagoon, and sleeping on the grass at night, and homeless. After being a vet, Uncle Sam has no help for us. That goes on for about a year and I pass out," Mann said.

Mann ends up getting married and having children, but that happy moment was marred by a cancer diagnosis.

Through all those life changes, he gives credit of this entire journey to one thing.

“At 84 years old, I opened my heart to God. From that day on, I’ve been so blessed in so many ways I can’t even tell you. I don’t need the glory, give it to God. He gave me a chance at life again. That’s why I’m still here," Mann said.

Mann wants to leave this with younger generations:

“Have love in your heart for your fellow man regardless of how they treat you. Forgive them. God forgave you. We’re all born imperfect. None of us are perfect. Help your fellow man by a smile or some encouragement. Not everyone can afford to buy someone a meal. But you should sure share some love with them. Never give up. I’m living proof that you should never give up.”

Burt still walks the streets of North Bend every day. If you see him, make sure to say 'hi.' He loves conversing and telling stories

