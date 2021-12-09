911 outage issues reported in Seattle and seven Washington counties

SEATTLE — Emergency line service 911 appears to be down in the Seattle area Thursday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.
People are urged to call the non-emergency line for Seattle-based emergencies until 911 is back online. That number is (206) 625-5011.
Text to 911 appears to be working, according to police.
The Washington Department of Emergency Management reports, "At this time, the following counties are reporting issues with their 911 services: Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King. Find alternative phone numbers at http://mil.wa.gov/alt911."
Officials stress to never call 911 just to test and see if it's working.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
