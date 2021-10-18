911 outage reported in Pierce County

Any residents in Pierce County who need emergency services should call 253-382-5000.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County residents may be unable to reach 911 Monday after multiple emergency agencies reported outages around 11:30 a.m.

South Sound 911, which provides emergency dispatch for Pierce County, is experiencing an outage that started around 10:15 a.m., according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Any residents in Pierce County who need emergency services should call 253-382-5000. This number is activated in the south Sound whenever 911 is down.

South Sound 911 did not provide an update on when it expects 911 service to resume.

