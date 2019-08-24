SEATTLE — Newly released 911 audio shed light on how good samaritans rushed in to help when a dump truck crashed into a restaurant in Seattle's Pioneer Square.

The dump truck lost control Monday morning and struck a pedestrian and several vehicles before crashing into a Subway restaurant, injuring people inside.

People nearby immediately sprung into action, helping those who were hurt, and dialing 911. Here is some of the transcription from one of the calls:

Dispatcher: "Is the person that was struck by the vehicle still down and cannot get up?"

Caller: "They are down, they are down, there are some people, some good samaritans with them at the moment."

The struck pedestrian, a 33-year-old man, was treated and released on Monday, along with a 51-year-old man standing in front of the Subway, and a 44-year-old man inside the sandwich shop.

A 25-year-old woman was the most seriously hurt when the dump truck hit her work van. At last check, she was still in the hospital for treatment.

Seattle police said the truck "allegedly suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure" before it careened westbound down James Street. However, the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash.

