LACEY, Wash. — Diana Hanson likes to cook and garden, but she has her limits.

“I guess I get bored fairly easily,” said Hanson.“Sitting around here isn’t terribly exciting.”

How does the 86-year-old grandmother cure her boredom?

She goes for a bike ride. And not just around the block.

“I’ve gone to Fred Meyer. My bank. My church,” said Hanson, who figures she rides up to 20 miles a week around her Lacey home.

She likes the environmental benefits; the Hanson's have solar panels too. But she rides to stay healthy.

Along with eating healthy food, Hanson said riding her bike is one of her keys to longevity.

“I think that biking just keeps you going,” said Hanson.

When her health insurance company, Kaiser Permanente, heard about her healthy habit, the communications staff interviewed Hanson for a newsletter that will be sent to thousands of policy holders this summer.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m tooting my own horn,” said Hanson, who was reluctant to get the attention, “It’s just a lifestyle.”