SKYWAY, Wash. — An 83-year-old man died Friday night after being hit by a car in south Seattle.

The crash happened along Renton Ave. South near 72nd Ave. South.

The Skyway Fire Department and King County Sheriff’s Officer responded to the incident to investigate.

Detectives said the driver of the vehicle is a 66-year-old man. He stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

King County Sheriff’s officials said drugs and alcohol were not suspected.

It’s unclear how the crash happened.

The 83-year-old victim has not been identified.