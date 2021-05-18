8-year-old boy killed by pellet gun in accidental Moses Lake shooting

The accidental shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Moses Lake. The pellet gun was handled by a 13-year-old boy, authorities said.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — An 8-year-old boy died in Moses Lake on Tuesday night after being accidentally shot in the chest with a pellet gun, authorities said.

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook Live update that the accidental shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. along Scott in Moses Lake. The pellet gun was handled by a 13-year-old boy, according to Foreman.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the 8-year-old boy died at the scene, according to Foreman. Authorities are investigating the shooting as a "terrible accident" and the child's name will be released on Wednesday by the coroner's office, he said.

“What we ask is that everyone prays for the family and for the little boy, and the little boy’s friends and other loved ones," Foreman said.

Foreman also asked people to show compassion and empathy in their comments.