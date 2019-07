A 65-foot yacht is sinking about 1.3 miles southwest of the Hood Canal Bridge in Jefferson County.

The U.S. Coast Guard said eight people on the yacht made it safely to shore aboard a dinghy.

It's unclear what caused the vessel to start sinking on Tuesday evening.

The Coast Guard said the boat is expected to fully sink in about 1,080 feet of water. The yacht has 300 gallons of diesel and 12 gallons of oil on board.