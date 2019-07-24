A 65-foot yacht has partially sunk about 1.3 miles southwest of the Hood Canal Bridge in Jefferson County.

The U.S. Coast Guard said eight people on the yacht made it safely to shore aboard a dinghy.

Those on board reported hitting an unknown submerged object.

The Coast Guard initially said they expected the boat to fully sink in 80 to 90 of water in Hood Canal; however, divers were able to stop the sinking.

Global Diving and Salvage will return on Wednesday morning to raise the vessel.

The yacht had 300 gallons of diesel and 12 gallons of oil on board, some of which spilled into the water.

The company was able to contain the sheen coming from the vessel.