75-year-old pilot okay after crash landing into Skagit River

Officers and firefighters worked together to make a human chain to reach the 75-year-old pilot and pull him out of the plane to safety.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash — A man is recovering after crashing his plane into the Skagit River Saturday evening.

The Mount Vernon Police Department received several 911 calls just after 6 p.m. Saturday for reports that a small plane had crashed int the river near the I-5 bridge in Mount Vernon.

Officials responded and discovered a single-engine plane in the water on the south shore about 600 yards west of the I-5 bridge, police said.

The man was treated for minor injuries and is expected to be okay, police said. No one was else was on the plane.

Skagit Breaking News sent KING 5 video of the plane in the water.