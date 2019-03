Editor's note: This video report aired when only a handful of people had reported illnesses.

Two Lakewood restaurants closed this week over concerns that customers and employees were sickened by a possible norovirus outbreak.

Initially, a handful of people reported getting sick after eating at California Tacos and Tijuana Taco in Lakewood. On Friday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department now says 70 people have reported falling ill since eating at the restaurants.

The health department closed Tijuana Taco on Wednesday, which is located at 1005 Bristol Avenue SW in Lakewood, along with the restaurant's food truck. There were not reports of norovirus from the food truck, but it gets its food from the restaurant.

Five people initially reported norovirus-like symptoms last Saturday after eating at Tijuana Taco the day before. Two restaurant employees who worked that day also reported getting sick a day later; they were being tested for norovirus, according to the health department.

There are now 51 people who reported illnesses after eating at Tijuana Taco.

Health officials also closed California Tacos, located at 14818 Union Avenue SW, for a minimum of 24 hours Tuesday so employees could sanitize the establishment. The owners told KING 5 they worked with health department investigators all day Wednesday.

There are 19 reports of norovirus-like symptoms from customers who ate at California Tacos, for a total of 70 reported illnesses.

Health officials have not found a connection between the suspected outbreaks at Tijuana Taco and California Taco.

The health department warns that norovirus is highly contagious.

"Most people will get it five times in their life. It's just everywhere, all the time. It's very contagious. It is a virus, not a bacteria and you only need about 18 virus particles to get sick. It's 24 to 36 hours typically that you'd see the first symptoms and of vomiting diarrhea and fever and then it's gone," said Sherman.

Restaurant staff was instructed by the health department to throw away vegetables, bread, cheese, and all "ready-to-eat" foods.

Any customers feeling sick after eating at California Tacos or Tijuana Taco are encouraged to contact food@tpchd.org or (253) 798-4712.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will post any updates to its website.