If you always find yourself clam-oring for some razors clams, get your gear ready. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved a dig starting this Friday, February 15.

A WDFW official recommends that clam diggers arrive at the beach about an hour or two before low tide to find the most bounty.

“Razor clams are fun to gather and great to eat, and the seven-day schedule should provide opportunities for diggers to find a time to gather their clams for late winter get-togethers with friends and family,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager.

The WDFW limits razor clam digging to specific times and days to save the shellfish for future diggers. The tentative schedules are based on results from the annual coast-wide razor clam stock assessment, and after testing the clams for marine toxins.

The schedule of dig times and sites is listed below. The digs take place in the evening – no one will be allowed to dig before noon on the scheduled dates.

Feb. 15, Friday; 3:11 p.m.; 0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Feb. 16, Saturday; 4:08 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis, Kalaloch

Feb. 17, Sunday; 4:59 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks, Kalaloch

Feb. 18, Monday; 5:46 p.m.; -1.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, Kalaloch

Feb. 19, Tuesday; 6:31 p.m.; -1.5 feet; Twin Harbors

Feb. 20, Wednesday; 7:14 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Twin Harbors

Feb. 21, Thursday; 7:56 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Twin Harbors

Clam diggers must be at least 15 years old and have the correct shellfish license.

For more information on razor clam digging, visit the WDFW website here.