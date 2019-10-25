The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has approved another round of razor clam digs on the Washington coast.

The seven-day dig was approved for low tides after marine toxin tests showed clams on the beaches were safe to eat.

Digging is permitted at the following times and locations:

Oct. 26, Saturday, 5:59 pm, 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 27, Sunday, 6:47 pm, -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 28, Monday, 7:33 pm, -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 29, Tuesday, 8:18 pm, -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 30, Wednesday, 9:03 pm, -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 31, Thursday, 9:50 pm, -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 1, Friday, 10:38 pm, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

The digs at Twin Harbors and Long Beach were approved Thursday after the Washington Department of Health (DOH) conducted more domoic acid testing to ensure safe digging conditions.

“The health and safety of clam diggers is always our first concern, so we appreciate people’s patience while we worked with our partners at DOH to confirm that these clams are safe to eat,” said WDFW Coastal Shellfish Manager Dan Ayres Ayres.

Ayres recommends diggers hit the beach about an hour or two before low tide for the best results.

"Diggers should come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly at this time of year when the best low tides come after dark," Ayres said.

The daily limit for razor clams is 15 and diggers must keep the first 15, under Washington state law. Each digger's clams must be stored separately from others in their group.

Diggers over age 15 must have a valid 2019-2020 fishing license to harvest razor clams. Visit WDFW's website for details.

Click here for updates on future digs.