It's never too early to start farming, and if you don't believe it, you need to visit 6-year old Aedan Underwood in Lakebay.

"Come over to my house and learn to be a farmer," Aedan said.

Underwood wrangles chickens named "Becky," feeds his cows "Thing One" and "Thing Two," and tends to several bee hives all while caring for a delicious vegetable garden and fruit trees.

There's a lot to love, but Underwood loves one activity best.

"Feeding the cows," he said.

Every day he talks to the chickens as he collects eggs, counting each one.

"I can count to 1,200!" he exclaimed.

That's a lot of eggs. He feeds them organic, non-GMO, soy-free feed.

Underwood doesn't use pesticides in order to protect his bees. He even has a kid-sized bee keeping suit.

Kids like Underwood are more important than people might think. The average age of a King County farmer is 58 and only 2 percent of the farmers are under the age of 35.

Underwood literally is our future. As the saying goes: no farms, no food. He even speaks chicken and duck.

"I'm saying, 'please move'," he said while clucking.

