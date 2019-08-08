SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video in this story was aired in 2017 as part of a KING 5 series discussing human trafficking.

Six juveniles believed to be victims of sex trafficking were rescued in Seattle during a month-long investigation by the FBI targeting human traffickers.

"Operation Independence Day 2019" was a nationwide effort by the FBI carried out in July.

The city with the highest number of juvenile victims found was Las Vegas. The FBI said it found 14 teenagers who agents believe were sex trafficking victims.

The figures reported by the bureau on Tuesday put southern Nevada atop the list of 33 FBI field offices in the number of juveniles given help and counseling to escape victimization or deal with prior abuse.

Dallas was next in the number of juveniles recovered and identified, with 13. Detroit had 9. Seattle and Atlanta each had 6.

In all, the bureau says 103 underage victims were identified or recovered nationwide, 67 suspected traffickers were arrested and officials opened 60 new federal investigations.

The month-long effort involved the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

