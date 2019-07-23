Six people were hurt in a multi-car crash that spanned several streets in Everett Monday night.

The Everett fire marshal said all six people had to be extricated from their vehicles and hospitalized. One person was hit head-on and critically hurt.

At least one of the vehicles caught fire after the collision. Witnesses flagged down a community transit bus to get a fire extinguisher.

Everett Police said the crash may be linked to one suspect driver, but it's unclear what caused that driver to crash.

Several streets remained closed Monday night for the investigation and clean-up. Broadway was blocked between 26th and California. Everett Ave. was blocked between McDougall and Lombard.