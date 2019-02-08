SEATTLE — Patrols on Lake Washington resulted in 54 arrests for suspicion of Boating Under the Influence over Seafair Weekend.

Multiple agencies participated in the patrol emphasis, including the Washington State Patrol, Mercer Island police and fire departments, Seattle Harbor Patrol, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Coast Guard.

There were 13 arrests on Friday, 23 arrests on Saturday, and 18 arrests on Sunday for a total of 54 arrests during Seafair Weekend. In 2018, there 58 BUI arrests over Seafair Weekend.

The Washington State Patrol Mobile Impaired Driving Unit was stationed at Proctor Landing on Mercer Island, where breathalyzer tests were conducted.

While patrols were looking for boaters driving under the influence, they were also checking that paddleboarders and boaters had required life jackets on board.

The main goal was to keep everyone safe.

"We don't want to have to be diving, fishing anyone out of the lake, we don't want to have to be dealing with any major medical emergencies and us combating the BUIs aids that because we are not having impaired operators run into confined spaces and endanger people that might be swimming, paddle boarding or doing other things out on the water," said Sergeant Robb Kramp with Mercer Island Police.

Police said drivers caught boating under the influence could be arrested and spend up to a year in jail.

Those who refuse to take the breathalyzer test could also be fined several thousand dollars.

Last year, police dealt with one propeller injury along with 58 BUI arrests.

Sgt. Kramp said he just wants everyone to be safe this weekend and the best way to do that is to designate a sober driver who stays sober and behind the wheel the entire time.

