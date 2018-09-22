One person was taken into custody following police activity on the 520 floating bridge Friday night.

Police surrounded a truck in the eastbound lanes around 4:50 p.m at the East Highrise. All traffic was blocked in both directions of the bridge.

Around 5:45 p.m., a man inside the truck walked onto the bridge with a dog. Police took the man peacefully into custody. It's unclear what led up to the incident.

Authorities reopened lanes in both directions of 520 just before 6 p.m. Expect lingering delays.

